Colorize.cc is a cool and fast way to colorize black and white photos.
You can uploads your photos or use API.
Colorize.cc is based on open - source project DeOldify.
Alexander KozhevinMaker@alex_polymath · I'm testing business concepts.
My aunt found some old family photos. So I decided it would be cool to colorize them. And about the same time I met DeOldify project on github. But it took some time to use it. So I though it would be cool to make it super quick and easy.
