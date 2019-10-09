Home
Coloristic 2
Coloristic 2
Colorful mobile puzzle game
Android
iPhone
Think logically and solve challenges by dragging multiple paths.
Various gameplay variations ensures that the game remains challenging and entertaining as you progress further.
It is easy to learn but hard to master.
Are you still the master of color?
