A small website to showcase beautiful color combinations in one place.
Free to use for your next project. Based on "Colors of the Week" inspiration series published on Ales Nesetril's Instagram. Read the background story - http://bit.ly/2ZLBneI
Colors of the WeekUpdate: In May 2019, this side project led into launching Colorinspire.io Let me help you with that. . Looking for a fresh color combination for your next project/concept/idea can be quite a challenge sometimes. In November 2018-out of the blue-I got an idea to create random color combinations and started sharing them with my audience on Instagram for inspiration.
- Click to copy - Color combos actually work together - Free (Would still credit where possible)
I've been following Ales for a while now on Instagram, always used to screenshot the color combinations for the week and had an album on my phone. This just changed the game!Wayne Spengler has used this product for one day.
Robert Finegold@robert_finegold · Creative writer
Give us RGB please :)
Ales NesetrilMaker@alesnesetril · Creative Director at STRV
@robert_finegold Good point Robert!
Ariel@ariel_jedrzejczak · Store Inc. ✌🏻✌🏼✌🏽✌🏾✌🏿✌️
I am not color guy. Everytime I see next "Color combinations" site I say "meeeh I still don't know how to use it". Here it's perfect - you have max 3 colors and it's super simple. Thanks!
