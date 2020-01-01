Discussion
I'm the designer and developer on this project. I built it because I wanted a tool I could use to check color contrast of both common color perception as well as how colors would interact with one another for various types of color blindness, as I couldn't really find a tool that did both. I hope that other people find this project useful in their work
The project is also open source and available on Github here: https://github.com/darrellhanley...
