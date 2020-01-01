Log In
Colorific

A color accessibility tool for contrast and color blindness

Colorific is a tool that allows you to test for color accessibility for common color perception and various color blind conditions. It's a progressive web app, and can be saved to operate standalone. Save swatches of the color combinations that work best.
Darrell Hanley
Darrell Hanley
Maker
I'm the designer and developer on this project. I built it because I wanted a tool I could use to check color contrast of both common color perception as well as how colors would interact with one another for various types of color blindness, as I couldn't really find a tool that did both. I hope that other people find this project useful in their work
The project is also open source and available on Github here: https://github.com/darrellhanley...
