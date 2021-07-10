Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming Products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time Travel
Most loved products by the community
Launching Soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About Us
Newsletter
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a Job
Legal
How to post a product?
Sign In
Sign Up
Home
→
Colorculator
Colorculator
A calculator puzzle game for all ages
🏷 Free
Android
+ 2
A Calculator Puzzle Game for ALL Ages
Colorculator is a puzzle game that lets your creative juice flowing. By pressing the correct sequence of buttons you can generate the CORRECT color!
One press and everything changes and puzzle game for everyone!
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
1h ago