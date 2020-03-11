Discussion
Hi Product Hunters! We're a small team of 2 and every month we release a product where we try explore creative ideas and create projects related to its own month. As March is the month of colors and the beginning of Spring, and following the success of our last month's product - CuraCine, a movies and TV shows recommendation platform - we decided to create an online store with colorful and unique cinema posters. We analyze each movie / tv episode frame and convert it into a line of color, resulting in beautiful posters with the color fingerprint of your favorite content, ideal for cinema lovers to decor their walls or to offer as a memorable gift. This is a dropshipping service with Printful as our supplier and the quality of their products is awesome, while their API / web interface leave much to be desired, which delayed severely our dev process. Still, we're very happy with the result and we hope you like our little store. If you have any questions, whether about the development or the products, we'll gladly answer. Follow us on Instagram: @iconicadigitaldesign See you next month!
