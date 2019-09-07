Color System Plugin for Sketch
Hi everyone! :) I built this, and here's why: We all know that both Apple and Google are pushing Dark Modes in their newest OS's. Users will expect our product to support Dark Mode. This is an issue for several reasons: 1) Existing products are most likely not prepared for this, so it will be a lot of work to include the Dark Mode. 2) Working consistently with colors in todays design tools is not easy. Figma is almost there, but Sketch certainly is not. (I know nothing about XD, sorry) 3) Designing a product with different color modes often require designers to create duplicate styles or components. The funny thing is. The logic for switching colors are actually quite simple for developers. So I thought – why not build a plugin? It can't be that hard. Turns out it's way more tricky than I expected. But not impossible. So here we are. The Color System plugin for Sketch, is the plugin to quickly create a secondary color scheme for your product, and switch between the color modes almost instantly, as much as you want, while you are designing. I hope it will help designers save time, and to be more consistent with their colors. I certainly learned a lot building it, and have so many ideas for new features and enhancements! Enjoy!
