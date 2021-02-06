discussion
bereket
Maker
code + design :)
Hey ProductHunt! 👋🏻 I'm Bereket, a 12-year-old developer based in Toronto, Canada. Today, I'm excited to launch yet another product to all of you! Introducing Color Spark for Figma. - Find or Search for schemes you like - Press "Import" - Explore the best colours (from TailwindCSS, OpenColor, MaterialUI, and more) - Use them for free in your design :) I encourage you to install Color Spark :) ✨🚀 Reach me via: Email: imbereket@gmail.com Twitter: @heybereket
