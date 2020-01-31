Home
→
Color Safe
Color Safe
Find accessible color palettes based on WCAG Guidelines
Design Tools
I find this neat tool that allows me to easily explore and find the accessible color palette for the text and its background and text. I hope you can enjoy it too. Kudos to the makers!
Discussion
