Color Pick

Pick colors from around you for your next project

A free and open-source web-based application to: Pick colors from images; from around you to be used in your next projects.
Abubaker Saeed
Maker
Front-end developer & Interface designer
Hello everyone! I've built this web-based application to pick colors from images. The inspiration was from, I often pick colors from real-world and used them in my projects and hence decided to create a minimal application to easily do that while also giving me the option to save my color schemes for future use. It's also open-source on GitHub and everyone is welcome to contribute 😊 Feedbacks are welcome 🙂
