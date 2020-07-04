Color Palette Generator
Generate a random color palette by tapping your space bar
Csaba Kissi
Maker
First of all... Thank you @kevin for the hunt. When I start my new project I'm always struggling with the color palette. So I've decided to create a simple app that will help me with this. How it works: Just tap your spacebar and you'll get a new color palette. Simple as that. Features: ✅ Copy complete palette to the clipboard (press "C") ✅ Copy individual color to the clipboard (click the color)
Nice. Do the colours generated adhere to colour blindness empathy test?
Awesome!
@andreibuildsstuff Thank you Andrei!
Love the app! I used it several times in my designs. Each of the colour palettes generated are gorgeous and gives me inspiration to create something new and interesting.
@ildiko_gaspar Thank you Ildiko 🙏. I appreciate your feedback so much!!
Love the site. For more color palette fun: http://colors.lol/ :)