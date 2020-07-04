Color palette generator

Discussion
Csaba Kissi
First of all... Thank you @kevin for the hunt. When I start my new project I'm always struggling with the color palette. So I've decided to create a simple app that will help me with this. How it works: Just tap your spacebar and you'll get a new color palette. Simple as that. Features: ✅ Copy complete palette to the clipboard (press "C") ✅ Copy individual color to the clipboard (click the color)
Nice. Do the colours generated adhere to colour blindness empathy test?
