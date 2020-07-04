  1. Home
Generate a random color palette by tapping your space bar

This is a simple to use color palette generator that generates a new color palette by tapping your space bar. You can save the generated palette to the clipboard or you can save to clipboard just an individual color.
Csaba Kissi
Maker
First of all... Thank you @kevin for the hunt. When I start my new project I'm always struggling with the color palette. So I've decided to create a simple app that will help me with this. How it works: Just tap your spacebar and you'll get a new color palette. Simple as that. Features: ✅ Copy complete palette to the clipboard (press "C") ✅ Copy individual color to the clipboard (click the color)
Abhishek Jain
Nice. Do the colours generated adhere to colour blindness empathy test?
Csaba Kissi
Maker
@aj002 Thanks. Hmm.. this is an interesting question. I didn't think about that. I need to do a bit of research.
