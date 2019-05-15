Extracts 10 dominating colors from the image and add the palette to the bottom of the image (inspired by colorpalette.cinema). Also produces an independent palette image with hex codes.
It's super easy to use on any photos that have a strong color theme.
If you want an actual guide and instructions for how to build a color palette for a product, this is not for you.
I've used this product a lot of times for inspiration for color schemes. It's not so much an actual guide or method to build a color scheme, but, as I said, it's great as an inspirational tool.
Marilyn Morales
This is awesome! I've tried a few photos and can totally see this being used to draw a color palette inspiration for projects.
Mayank Nader
I personally use it for ricing and setting up my desktop based on my wallpaper. Looking forward to seeing how you use it. Feedback appreciated!
