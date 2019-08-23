Color Collect - Palette Studio

Discussion
Hunter
Prajwal
Discovered this while looking for some palette inspiration.
@prajwalrao Hope you enjoyed the app so far! 🙏
Just downloaded this on my S9, the whole app is not in English. Some sections are and other sections are in another language.
@alainpascalr Sorry about that! The app supports American English and Canadian English. We noticed it is an issue for our Android one. The app supposed to use English as your default language. It seems that our app doesn't recognize your device language. We will release a new update to fix for you.
Hey PH, Carson from the Color Collect team here. That's was a surprise to see my first project in PH. Woohoo 🎉. Thank you, Prajwal. Color Collect is a new color app that lets you inspired from colors in your life. We also added over 500 palettes for you to explore. We are on iOS and Android platforms. A couple of pro tips: - You can press to lock a color picker when random others - We have color harmony recommendations in the palette, including complementary and analogous colors. - When editing a color, you can select a random range based on color tones and luminosity. 🙏 We'd love to get some feedback, and I'm happy to answer questions!