Color Collect
Color Collect
Color picker for the real world
Android
iPhone
+ 2
Color Collect is a color picker for the real world. When you pick colors through your camera, you can manually adjust the circles for your ideal shades. As long as you can see the colors, the app captures them for you.
Prajwal
Hunter
Discovered this while looking for some palette inspiration.
17 hours ago
