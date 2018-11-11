Color by Fardos
A Chrome extension for saving colors and gradients
Color is a smart color tool for Google Chrome that allows you to pick colors from websites, save your favorite colors & gradients, get matching shades and tints and create beautiful gradients. Color has built in color calculation that gives you different shades, tints, complimentary and other combinations for any color.
