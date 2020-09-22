discussion
Thomas Malicet
👋 Hey, Product Hunters I'm Thomas, creator of Colofon. When I started writing, I realised I did not have the right tool. So I decided to build my ideal app: a streamlined, online service that would simplify the workflow and make technical problems a thing of the past. Suitable for all writers of novels, short stories, essays, poetry, scripts and soon graphic novels, Colofon simplifies tasks like backups, formatting, planning and collaborative work. Some people call it a magic box, some say a notepad on steroids, what matters is it enables writers to focus on their creativity and turns ideas into projects and works! --- ROADMAP --- Colofon has been in Beta for a year and received a lot of feedback from its users and renowned authors. Now, it's in stable release and new features are added regularly. Try it now and let me know what you think! 📢 Thomas
I have been using Colofon for a few weeks now, it's easy-to-use, smooth-running. Features like Planner and notes (to organize characters, etc.) totally changed my writing life. Love it!
@cecile_maury Thanks for your support! Glad you love it.
It’s an awesome app, Thomas! Congratulations.
@mariamyusuf_ Thank you very much!