Colofon

Making writer’s life easier

Colofon is a cloud-based app built to make writer’s life easier.
Suitable for all writers of novels, short stories, essays, poetry, scripts and soon graphic novels, Colofon simplifies tasks like backups, formatting, planning and collaborative work.
Start writing your book with ColofonThis is a quick guide on how to write and organize your next book with Colofon. For this example, I'm going to use the 'Novel' template and explain the 3 key tools available to manage your project: Planner: where you make a plan to organize your story Chapters: where you actually do the writing Notes: also called a bible, a story bible, a wiki...
Thomas Malicet
👋 Hey, Product Hunters I'm Thomas, creator of Colofon. When I started writing, I realised I did not have the right tool. So I decided to build my ideal app: a streamlined, online service that would simplify the workflow and make technical problems a thing of the past. Suitable for all writers of novels, short stories, essays, poetry, scripts and soon graphic novels, Colofon simplifies tasks like backups, formatting, planning and collaborative work. Some people call it a magic box, some say a notepad on steroids, what matters is it enables writers to focus on their creativity and turns ideas into projects and works! --- ROADMAP --- Colofon has been in Beta for a year and received a lot of feedback from its users and renowned authors. Now, it's in stable release and new features are added regularly. Try it now and let me know what you think! 📢 Thomas
Cecile Maury
🎈
I have been using Colofon for a few weeks now, it's easy-to-use, smooth-running. Features like Planner and notes (to organize characters, etc.) totally changed my writing life. Love it!
Thomas Malicet
@cecile_maury Thanks for your support! Glad you love it.
Mariam Yusuf
It’s an awesome app, Thomas! Congratulations.
Thomas Malicet
@mariamyusuf_ Thank you very much!
