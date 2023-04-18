Products
Home
→
Product
→
CollovGPT
CollovGPT
Revolutionizing interior design with AI technology
CollovGPT uses AI and natural language processing to generate personalized designs for interior spaces. Its user-friendly interface and advanced features like chatdesigner make it easy to create stunning spaces that are tailored to your preferences.
Launched in
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Interior design
by
CollovGPT
About this launch
CollovGPT
Revolutionizing interior design with AI technology
CollovGPT by
CollovGPT
was hunted by
Johannes Frank
in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Interior design
. Made by
Katie Hsu
and
Markk Tong
. Featured on April 19th, 2023.
CollovGPT
is not rated yet. This is CollovGPT's first launch.
