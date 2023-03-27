Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Collider AI
Collider AI
AI model that reached 9x US conversion rate benchmark
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Collider AI is an AI model trained to automatically create and manage marketing campaigns. It generates personalized ads, webpages, and emails based on the millions of examples the model was trained on. learns and acts to boost sales to the limit.
Launched in
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Collider AI
Hundrx
Ad
Supercharge your Twitter experience!
About this launch
Collider AI
AI model that reached 9x US conversion rate benchmark
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Collider AI by
Collider AI
was hunted by
Aaron Alshan
in
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Aaron Alshan
. Featured on March 28th, 2023.
Collider AI
is not rated yet. This is Collider AI's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report