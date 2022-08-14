Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
College OS
Ranked #6 for today
College OS
Capture and manage your classes in Notion
Visit
Upvote 3
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A customizable college system to manage your classes, notes, tasks, and more inside your digital workspace.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Education
,
Notion
by
College OS
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
College OS
Capture and manage your courses in Notion
1
review
7
followers
Follow for updates
College OS by
College OS
was hunted by
Ignacio Velasquez
in
Productivity
,
Education
,
Notion
. Made by
Ignacio Velasquez
. Featured on August 21st, 2022.
College OS
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is College OS's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
2
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#181
Report