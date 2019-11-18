A community for crowdsourcing, developing, and launching climate solutions. Collective.Energy empowers you by providing inspiration, feedback, and a like-minded audience. Turn ideas into plans into action - all in one place 👉https://collective.energy
Hi Product Hunt! I'm Eric. 👋 It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the climate crisis. I wanted to make something to address the statement, "I don’t know what I can do". In order to help the planet, you might need things like ideas, feedback, support, data, money, and personal connections. Collective.Energy empowers those who would take positive environmental action by providing a platform to get the things they need. 🌎 You don’t need to have all the answers to start. Go post a comment now. If it helps even one person to reduce their impact, you've made a difference. 💪 Collective.Energy is far from perfect but I'd love to know what you think. Please feel free to make an account and join the discussion. ❤️ Thank you!
