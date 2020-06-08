Collected Notes

Discussion
Hello Hunters 😊 Less than a month ago I decided to build an app for myself to solve a very specific problem: “I want to be able to take notes on my phone, share some of them online, and others publish them on my personal blog — oh, an I also want an API!” Long story short, I started a private beta a couple weeks ago and more than 700 people signed up. This past Saturday I enabled paid subscriptions and more than 30 people became premium with ten folks migrating their personal blogs to it! 🤯 It seems there’s demand for an easy to use native note taking app that can serve as an online publishing platform. A place where you can use your own domain and update your notes right from your phone. Of course, this is just a theory, so I would love to see if you all find it useful. You can learn all about it at https://collectednotes.com — Features: ⠀- Simplicity. ⠀- Markdown with live preview. ⠀- Custom Domains. ⠀- No ads, no tracking, no modals, no vanity, no nonsense. ⠀- No data lock-in. Export your notes from day one. ⠀- Restful API, Your Notes in different formats. ⠀- Native experience iPhone & iPad: ⠀⠀Share extension, Quick actions, FaceID, Quick Actions, Keychain, Keyboard shortcuts, Slide Over & Split View, Dark Mode. Sample note: https://collectednotes.com/blog/... Would love to hear what you all think 😊
Awesome product!
Great tool! Simple but powerful.
If you need a simple blogging platform, you have it, if you need something more advanced you also have it, this might be your next headless cms.
@federatier thank you Fede! here’s the API docs (And yes, it’s a note 😊) https://collectednotes.com/blog/api
