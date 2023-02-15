Products
Ranked #13 for today

Collatable

Eliminate stale business data, without the manual work

Free
Embed
Collatable automates data updates across your business, so you can make your decisions with the best data. Wherever your data is stored you can use Collatable to get regular, accurate updates without manual data mayhem.
Launched in Productivity, Data, Business Intelligence by
Collatable
About this launch
CollatablePerfect business data with no manual work.
Collatable by
Collatable
was hunted by
Sam Davyson
in Productivity, Data, Business Intelligence. Made by
Sam Davyson
. Featured on February 16th, 2023.
Collatable
is not rated yet. This is Collatable's first launch.
