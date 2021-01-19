Log In
Collabstr

A personal page to sell your Instagram & TikTok services

Web App
Productivity
Create your personal page and sell your services for Instagram and TikTok. Easily manage collaborations, receive messages from brands, and get paid directly to your bank account.
Clayton Rannard
Maker
Building Collabstr.com
Hey PH 👋 @kyle_dulay and I have been building tools for the influencer space for the past year, we realized that there are services like Cameo and Ko-fi for creators to sell videos and accept donations, but nothing for influencers to sell their sponsorship packages. With Collabstr, we've made it as easy as creating a page and sharing your link! https://collabstr.com - Instantly chat with brands and stay in touch throughout the whole transaction. - Easily accept or decline brand deals. Submit the work through the platform. - No chasing payments. Always get paid when you complete the work. - Taxes made simple. We handle the filing of your 1099 forms. - Get discovered by brands using our marketplace. Check it out and let me know what you think :)
