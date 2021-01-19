discussion
Clayton Rannard
MakerBuilding Collabstr.com
Hey PH 👋 @kyle_dulay and I have been building tools for the influencer space for the past year, we realized that there are services like Cameo and Ko-fi for creators to sell videos and accept donations, but nothing for influencers to sell their sponsorship packages. With Collabstr, we've made it as easy as creating a page and sharing your link! https://collabstr.com - Instantly chat with brands and stay in touch throughout the whole transaction. - Easily accept or decline brand deals. Submit the work through the platform. - No chasing payments. Always get paid when you complete the work. - Taxes made simple. We handle the filing of your 1099 forms. - Get discovered by brands using our marketplace. Check it out and let me know what you think :)
