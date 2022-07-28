Products
Home
→
Product
→
Collaborative Testing by Supra
Collaborative Testing by Supra
Collaborative testing for high-performing software teams
Supra is the new way for dev teams to collaboratively test their products with stakeholders and get confidence over the features they're shipping.
Level up your testing process and build a culture around quality software with Supra.
Launched in
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
James Gabb
in
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
James Gabb
,
Matt Hinds
and
James Szklarz
. Featured on July 29th, 2022.
Collaborative Testing by Supra
is not rated yet. This is Collaborative Testing by Supra's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#149
