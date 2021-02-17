Collaborative Stock Trading

discussion
Scott
MakerSoftware Engineer
Stocks have gone mainstream and ideas are everywhere. ClosingBell makes it easy to discover the stocks everyone is talking about — and tracks the performance of the people talking about them. Additionally, the ClosingBell Slack app, now used by more than 3,500 teams, discovers the stocks trending across independent trading groups. (Discord app now available)
@brandwagon This app has been a favorite of mine for years, thanks Scott for relaunching as the UI looks even better this time! Are there more features available in the premium subscription than there were before?
@jordan_hauer2 Thanks Jordan! You can now contribute on the website, which didn't exist before. The model is now give-to-get. So you can post ratings each week to see the full top rated list, or pay the low monthly fee for full access. In addition, you get to see the top rated stocks by community members and Wall Street analysts who pick winners most of the time, since we track each rating using EOD prices.