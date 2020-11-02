Collabio Spaces for MacOS

discussion
Andy Webb
MakerCEO of XCDS International Ltd
Hello dear Product Hunt community! 👋 Collabio Spaces reached a new frontier and now it works in Apple macOS system. While mobile and desktop versions' functionality slightly differs, you CAN collaborate on documents no matter what device you use. Co-edit documents with colleagues who use iPhones, iPads, MacBooks or iMacs! Our offer for macOS users: 1. Rich functionality you'd expect from modern document co-editing software (styles, fonts, tables, images, charts, footnotes, comments, tracking changes, printing, filtering and sorting data, as well as formula calculation) including support of popular office document formats. 2. Ad-hoc collaboration technology provides real time co-authoring functionality without any external servers or clouds. You won't need Internet connection to share and co-edit your documents with peers! To collaborate, connect to the same WiFi network or a personal hotspot and start co-editing in couple of clicks! 3. Spaces for organasing documents. Instead of boring folders, we introduce a new approach to handling documents inside the app! You can switch from a text document to a spreadsheet to grab the necessary data and get back to the text without losing focus and progress. 4. Unified subscription for the macOS and iOS apps. Get one subscription to your AppleID and enjoy Collabio Spaces on all of your Apple devices! To find out more about what our editor can do, kindly check the description and previews in the App Store or drop us a line at contact@xcds.com. ❗️ We're happy to offer free trial periods! Get Collabio Spaces in the AppStore and try all its features for free! We are looking forward to your feedback! We value your inputs!
