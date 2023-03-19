Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → CollabGPT
CollabGPT

CollabGPT

Multiplayer and collaborative ChatGPT

Free Options
Get ChatGPT on a group chat. Great for brainstorming sessions, study groups and pair programming. No recurring fees, use your own API key.
Launched in Artificial Intelligence by
CollabGPT
Product Hunt Advertising
Product Hunt Advertising
Ad
Promote your product with native ads, starting from $1,000

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Let me know what improvements you would like to see and what use cases you would use it for!"

CollabGPT
The makers of CollabGPT
About this launch
CollabGPT
CollabGPTMultiplayer and collaborative ChatGPT
0
reviews
16
followers
CollabGPT by
CollabGPT
was hunted by
JP
in Artificial Intelligence. Made by
JP
. Featured on March 20th, 2023.
CollabGPT
is not rated yet. This is CollabGPT's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#28