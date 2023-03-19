Products
CollabGPT
CollabGPT
Multiplayer and collaborative ChatGPT
Visit
Upvote 16
50% OFF
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Get ChatGPT on a group chat. Great for brainstorming sessions, study groups and pair programming. No recurring fees, use your own API key.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
by
CollabGPT
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Let me know what improvements you would like to see and what use cases you would use it for!"
The makers of CollabGPT
About this launch
CollabGPT
Multiplayer and collaborative ChatGPT
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
CollabGPT by
CollabGPT
was hunted by
JP
in
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
JP
. Featured on March 20th, 2023.
CollabGPT
is not rated yet. This is CollabGPT's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
3
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#28
