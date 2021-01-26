Deals
Collab Party by Stir
Collab Party by Stir
Get your favorite creators to collab
Social Media Tools
1. Suggest a collab between your favorite creators on any platform. Use the “free idea” button if you need inspiration.
2. Share the collab page on social to add 5 upvotes to the idea.
3. We’re giving up to $50,000 to the top three most upvoted collabs.
Hunter Walk
Hunter
Partner, Homebrew
Love the creativity of telling Creators who you want to see collabs with
