Home
Collab
Collab
Make music together, while we're apart. Made by Facebook. 🎵
Collab let’s you watch, record, and remix 3-part music videos
26 minutes ago
Facebook's latest TikTok-inspired app is a music-making platform called Collab
Facebook's experimental app division has a new product out today called Collab that promises to deliver a new approach to collaborative music making. The app, launching as an invite-only beta on iOS, is from Facebook's NPE division. It will let you create music videos using up to three various videos, either ones recorded yourself or borrowed from other public posts.
Collab - make music together, while we're apart - NPE Blog
Today, the NPE team from Facebook is announcing an invite-only beta of Collab, a new iOS app that brings together creators and fans to create, watch, and mix and match original videos, starting with music. Music is one of the most powerful creative outlets.
Ryan Hoover
I'll play the triangle 🎶
13m
Fajar Siddiq
on waitinglist now
9m
