ColdSpotting
Visualize your network coverage in augmented reality
ColdSpotting is an iOS app that uses Augmented Reality to visualize network signal strength. Troubleshoot Cellular or Wifi connections simply by walking around an area and seeing the hot and cold spots in AR. Great for hotels, airports or coffee shops.
ShowBlenderDevMaker@showblenderdev
I built ColdSpotting to help me diagnose changing network conditions in live events to make sure that I had reliable coverage and latency.
