Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Cold Shower
Cold Shower
Track the time and temperature of your cold showers.
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
The Cold Shower app provides a great way to track the time and temperature of your cold showers and ice baths. Visualize your progress over time, earn new achievements, and increase your Badass Score while the Voice Coach keeps you motivated.
Launched in
Android
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
+1 by
Cold Shower
Maverick
Ad
The AI reviewer of your GitHub pull requests
About this launch
Cold Shower
Track the time and temperature of your cold showers.
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Cold Shower by
Cold Shower
was hunted by
Alexis Allot
in
Android
,
Health & Fitness
,
Lifestyle
. Made by
Alexis Allot
. Featured on June 27th, 2023.
Cold Shower
is not rated yet. This is Cold Shower's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report