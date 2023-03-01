Products
Cold Mail
Cold Mail
Transform cold outreach into warm conversations
500 free emails
•
Free Options
Cold Mail is a powerful cold email platform that companies connect with their prospective customers and partners through personalized and automated email sequences. Send cold emails, automate follow-ups, and get more responses.
Launched in
Email
,
Sales
by
Cold Mail
Emma
About this launch
Cold Mail
Transform Cold Outreach into Warm Conversations
Cold Mail by
Cold Mail
was hunted by
Marta
in
Email
,
Sales
. Made by
Marta
. Featured on March 2nd, 2023.
Cold Mail
is not rated yet. This is Cold Mail's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#38
Week rank
#215
Report