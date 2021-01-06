discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Masoud FatemiI'm building my first SaaS company
Great and simple app. Keep up the good work! 👏
Share
Millions of colors in your pocket. col.or is the ultimate color app for designers and developers. Simply create your own library, generate, or convert colors with beautiful and fluent design. Key features: - Detect colors with AR: Point the camera anywhere to detect colors with AR. - Library: Create your own library with iCloud sync. - Trends: View the best color trends. - Color Format: Convert any color to Swift, Obj-C UIColor, or other formats. - Share Copy Hex, RGB, and other colors format. - Color extraction: Extract the dominant colors of any image. - Converter: Convert Hex to RGB or vice versa with the color converter. - Hey Siri: Just simply ask Siri by saying "Hey Siri, show me a color" to view a randomly generated color. - Widget: Color widget generates random colors on your home screen.