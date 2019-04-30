Log InSign up
Track cryptocurrency prices, markets, volumes and much more

CoinsCrate is a lightning fast cryptocurrency market data provider for all your favorite coins and exchanges. Providing you a beautiful overview of the market movement, advanced coin search and real volume estimates for top exchanges.
    Pros: 

    Simple design, super fast

    none so far

    been using for a week and is my new go to coinmarketcap!

Piotr MiłoszewskiMaker@piotr_miloszewski · Product Designer
Hey 🖐! We still have tons to do with CoinsCrate but we decided to release it now and gather some feedback 🍼. We have some great ideas 💡 about improving and adding new features to our cryptocurrency tracker 🔥🔥🔥
