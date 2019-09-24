Log InSign up
Accept crypto payments directly to a wallet of your choice.

With CoinProfile, you can accept crypto payments and donations easily to your existing crypto wallet addresses without hassles. All you need to do is create a profile and add your wallet addresses. A unique profile link is created for you.
Hi everyone 👋. I'm Bashir, Co-Founder of CoinProfile. I'm glad to announce that we're launching CoinProfile today after months of work.  We started CoinProfile with the aim of helping businesses and individuals accept payments and donations directly to their crypto wallet addresses.  All you need to do is create an account and add your existing wallet addresses to your coinprofile. A unique link is created for you with your profile details and addresses which you can then share with your customers and get paid. We're constantly adding new features to the app based on your feedback. We'd be glad to hear about your experience and what you'd like added.  Thank you
