CoinMarketCap 2.0

Manage everything to do with crypto in one app

The long awaited release of iOS v2.0 & Android v1!
Enjoy the new CoinMarketCap app and a whole new set of features like portfolio tracking, price alerts, beautiful interactive charts, and much more; powered as always by the crypto data you trust most.
Around the web
CoinMarketCap Launches Crypto Data Apps With Added Features - CoinDeskCryptocurrency data provider CoinMarketCap has launched its first Android app and revamped its Apple iOS product. Notably, the apps offer features not yet available on CoinMarketCap's website, including portfolio tracking, candlestick charts and side-by-side cryptocurrency comparisons, as well as price alerts and user accounts, the data provider announced Tuesday.
CoinDesk
CoinMarketCap Releases New Mobile App Version With User Accounts, Price AlertsCoinMarketCap's new mobile app versions will allow for price tracking and setting price alerts.
Cointelegraph
CoinMarketCap Launches New Mobile Apps | Crypto BriefingThere's bad news for hardcore hodlers and spousal phubbers. CoinMarketCap, the leading resource for cryptocurrency prices and analytics, has launched a new mobile service that could make it even harder to put down your phone. CMC revealed its first Android app this morning, along with a revamp of the iOS version.
Crypto Briefing
Matt LipplMaker@mattblackpageux · UX/UI Designer & Advisor
We are very excited to officially release our version 2.0 of iOS & the long awaited version 1.0 for Android! We have introduced a suite of powerful and highly requested tools/features not yet available on our site such as Currency Converter, Portfolio Manager, Compare Crypto, Blockchain & Crypto news, candlestick charts and much more!
