Harry Huang
Maker
Coinlobster.com
Hi Product Hunters! 🦞🦞🦞 @hcarlens and I created CoinLobster because we realised a lot of crypto futures exchanges miss vital pieces of information in their UI that were available via their API. Things like funding rates, recent large trades, liquidations and a combined order book are all useful things to see and would probably help in making trading decisions! CoinLobster is the beginning of some of the things we'd like to see visually and we're looking to add more features over time. We would love to hear what you think - does this help with your trading? Are there things you'd want to us to add? Should there be more lobster puns?
