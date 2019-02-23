Generate passive income with your cryptocurrency portfolio by lending out your coins at Poloniex, Bitfinex or Liquid!
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Jan PumpeMaker@jan10101 · Founder and CEO of Coinlend
Hello hunters! Coinlend is a German-based company and the biggest player in the cryptocurrency margin funding space. The product is aimed towards individuals or institutions looking to earn passive income on their cryptocurrency assets, which may be sitting idle in their wallets. It allows its users to connect the exchanges Bitfinex, Poloniex, Liquid and Cobinhood via API keys and automates the so-called margin funding process to earn interest for them in a safe and passive way. Let me know your thoughts and feedback in the comments below.
Upvote Share·