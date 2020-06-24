Discussion
Cedric Kim
Maker
Payments are an absolute headache. In-person payments can be even worse. That's why I developed Coinflip, the universal and international QR payments system. With Coinflip, you can accept credit/debit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay without a card reader. Your customers scan a dynamically generated QR code that shows up on your device, and pay right from their phone. Unlike other QR payments systems, Coinflip makes it easy to make sure that payments are going to the right place. And Coinflip charges only 1% (additional payment processing fees may apply, see our website for more info). I hope you enjoy using Coinflip.
