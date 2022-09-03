Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Coindexfinance
Ranked #18 for today
Coindexfinance
Crypto wallet with DEX/DeFi aggregator for the best prices
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Coindexfinance is a non custodial crypto wallet with also a DEX/DeFi aggregator for Crypto. It sources liquidity from various DeFi and CeFi exchanges and enables cross-chain swaps. Providing traders and dApps with the best prices.
Launched in
Crypto
,
Web3
,
Blockchain
by
Coindexfinance
About this launch
Coindexfinance
Crypto wallet with DEX/DeFi aggregator for the best prices
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Coindexfinance by
Coindexfinance
was hunted by
Dennis Abari
in
Crypto
,
Web3
,
Blockchain
. Made by
Dennis Abari
. Featured on September 6th, 2022.
Coindexfinance
is not rated yet. This is Coindexfinance's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
3
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#30
Report