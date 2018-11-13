Coin2Shop is a service that allows you to pay on Amazon and eBay
with cryptocurrency.
You can pay for goods by installing the plugin on any of the existing browsers. After
this all you need to do is to click "Buy with Coin2Shop" on Amazon and Ebay. You
can also paste a link to the product in your account. It works with BTC & Ethereum.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Dmitry SinkevichMaker@sinkevich · Entrepreneur
My name is Dmitry and I am one of the creators of Coin2Shop. In September 2018, together with the development team from Russia and Estonia, launched a plug-in to work with which any customer can pay for cryptocurrency goods on Amazon or eBay. Why did we do this? Because we are sure that there is a future for a crypto and blockchain ecosystem. And we want to bring it closer, helping to develop this ecosystem through a product that can be useful to its active users. How to make a purchase? All that needs to be done after installing the plugin in order to purchase a product is to click "Buy with CoSinkevichin2Shop" on the online store website. You can also paste a link to the product in your account. Next - everything will go according to the familiar algorithm. The plugin is installed on any of the existing browsers. To register on the Coin2Shop website enter your e-mail. For payment you can choose BTC, Ethereum. For Product Hunt users who downloaded the plugin, we prepared special Christmas presents: crypto chocolate sets (with a surprise inside). Write us the address and we will send them to you by mail to your part of the world;). Any questions about the product? Ask the maker!
Upvote (1)Share·
Brian Lillis@brianlillis · Travel Agency
Wow! An interesting idea to pay bitcoin on Amazon.
Upvote (1)Share·
Lance Riccio@lancericcio · ICO Expert, Growth Hacker, Consultant
Why only Bitcoin and Ethereum? I want DASH!
Upvote (1)Share·
Roman SkanMaker@bybrom · Photographer and videomaker
@lancericcio soon it will be too!
Upvote Share·