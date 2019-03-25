Coin Stats Wallet

There Are Companies Investing 'Hundreds of Millions of Dollars' into Blockchain Projects, Coin Stats Founder Reveals | CryptoGlobe

Narek Gevorgyan, co-founder at Coin Stats, a cryptocurrency research and portfolio management solution, has said that "it will take some time for bitcoin and [the larger] cryptocurrency market to go to new highs again." Gevorgyan, an informatics, visual computing, and applied mathematics graduate from Yerevan State University, told CryptoGlobe: Obviously, it's not dead as many people out of crypto think.