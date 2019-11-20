Discussion
Damon Nam
Hi Product Hunters! 👋 Somewhere along the way in blockchain, startups forgot about the power of being simple, usable, and fun. While managing money is very serious, it shouldn't be difficult and needs to have the right balance to cater to all audiences. Today, we would like to unveil our premier product that speaks to our mission of simplifying digital assets. We’d like to introduce “AIDAN”, your Coin Assistant and the world’s first financial AI-Assistant for digital currencies. 🤖💰📈 https://bit.ly/2OLbTJN Easily send, receive, and exchange digital assets by simply text or voice messaging! Dubbed as the "Venmo of Crypto", we are the fastest and easiest way to manage digital assets. Send assets by simply saying “Send $50 Bitcoin to Mary”. Easily receive assets across the Internet with your own URL - https://coin.xyz/username. Usernames are going fast, so sign up today and start sending and exchanging crypto in seconds at https://coin.xyz. We would appreciate all of your feedback and are here to answer any questions!
