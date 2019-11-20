Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Coin Assistant

Coin Assistant

World's First Financial AI-Assistant for Digital Currencies

Dubbed the "Venmo of Crypto", Coin is the fastest and easiest way to manage digital assets. Using text or voice messaging, send assets by saying “Send $50 Bitcoin to Mary”. Easily receive assets across the Internet with your own URL - https://coin.xyz/username
'Coin Assistant' Startup Makes Crypto Easy to Use - UC Berkeley Sutardja CenterCoin founders Damon Nam and Byron Levels had initially set out to solve a personal problem: their passion for the potential of blockchain was met with an equal frustration for current solutions with high friction, extreme complexity, and poor user experiences. Investigating this problem further, Nam and Levels decided to poll consumers about the core...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Damon Nam
Damon Nam
Maker
Hi Product Hunters! 👋 Somewhere along the way in blockchain, startups forgot about the power of being simple, usable, and fun. While managing money is very serious, it shouldn't be difficult and needs to have the right balance to cater to all audiences. Today, we would like to unveil our premier product that speaks to our mission of simplifying digital assets. We’d like to introduce “AIDAN”, your Coin Assistant and the world’s first financial AI-Assistant for digital currencies. 🤖💰📈 https://bit.ly/2OLbTJN Easily send, receive, and exchange digital assets by simply text or voice messaging! Dubbed as the "Venmo of Crypto", we are the fastest and easiest way to manage digital assets. Send assets by simply saying “Send $50 Bitcoin to Mary”. Easily receive assets across the Internet with your own URL - https://coin.xyz/username. Usernames are going fast, so sign up today and start sending and exchanging crypto in seconds at https://coin.xyz. We would appreciate all of your feedback and are here to answer any questions!
UpvoteShare