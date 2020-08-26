discussion
8 Reviews
Jaclyn
Downloaded it and it's really minimalist, which I like. Noticed it isn't on android yet, is that on the roadmap? ?makers
@jaclyn_kurtela Hello...I'm Head of Member Services for Cogni and YES, android is absolutely on the roadmap. Glad you're liking the platform.
Hunter
It's banking made simple with excellent customer service.
I love the design! Can you share more about what’s coming next and the new features you’re planning?
@samantha_snyder Hello Samantha. We’re actually working on some very cool UX/UI enhancements, android platform access as well as a new "premium banking" features.
Speaks directly to the next generation and how we like to bank 🤘🏼
Powerful yet simple free universal banking features that put ME in control of my finances and information