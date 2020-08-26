Log In
Cogni

People-driven digital banking app designed w/ you in mind.

Cogni: a digital banking app that puts the power to spend & save your money in your hands. With features like Single-Use Debit Cards, No Hidden Fees, Real Human Support, CogniPay P2P Payment, and more, we're on a mission to redefine banking together with you.
Jaclyn
Downloaded it and it's really minimalist, which I like. Noticed it isn't on android yet, is that on the roadmap? ?makers
Dion Davis
@jaclyn_kurtela Hello...I'm Head of Member Services for Cogni and YES, android is absolutely on the roadmap. Glad you're liking the platform.
Adam Snyder
Hunter
It's banking made simple with excellent customer service.
Samantha Naftal
I love the design! Can you share more about what’s coming next and the new features you’re planning?
Dion Davis
@samantha_snyder Hello Samantha. We’re actually working on some very cool UX/UI enhancements, android platform access as well as a new "premium banking" features.
Alex Simon
Speaks directly to the next generation and how we like to bank 🤘🏼
Bill William Marcus
Powerful yet simple free universal banking features that put ME in control of my finances and information
