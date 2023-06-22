Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → coglayer
coglayer

coglayer

training wheels for your brain

Free Options
Embed
a semi-autonomous thinking partner that takes your initial thoughts and asks follow-up questions to understand your needs best. The final result resembles a report that a highly-specialized consultant would give you. Try it for free today.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
 by
coglayer
Raster
Raster
Ad
Next-gen, AI-powered digital asset manager for modern teams
About this launch
coglayer
coglayertraining wheels for your brain
1review
7
followers
coglayer by
coglayer
was hunted by
M Hadi
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Tech. Made by
M Hadi
and
Ali
. Featured on July 21st, 2023.
coglayer
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is coglayer's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-