Home
→
Product
→
coglayer
coglayer
training wheels for your brain
a semi-autonomous thinking partner that takes your initial thoughts and asks follow-up questions to understand your needs best. The final result resembles a report that a highly-specialized consultant would give you. Try it for free today.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
coglayer
coglayer
training wheels for your brain
coglayer by
coglayer
was hunted by
M Hadi
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
M Hadi
and
Ali
. Featured on July 21st, 2023.
coglayer
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is coglayer's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report