  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → CoFounder App
CoFounder App
Ranked #10 for today

CoFounder App

Find your perfect CoFounder

Free Options
An app for aspiring entrepreneurs, solo founders, and ambitious folks to meet their future startup cofounders.
Launched in Productivity, User Experience, Startup Books +8 by
CoFounder App
About this launch
CoFounder App
CoFounder AppFind your perfect CoFounder
0
reviews
14
followers
CoFounder App by
CoFounder App
was hunted by
Rohit Kashyap
in Productivity, User Experience, Startup Books. Made by
Prateek Anand
and
Rohit Kashyap
. Featured on January 21st, 2023.
CoFounder App
is not rated yet. This is CoFounder App's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#259