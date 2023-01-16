Products
CoFounder App
Ranked #10 for today
CoFounder App
Find your perfect CoFounder
An app for aspiring entrepreneurs, solo founders, and ambitious folks to meet their future startup cofounders.
Launched in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Startup Books
+8 by
CoFounder App
About this launch
CoFounder App
Find your perfect CoFounder
CoFounder App by
CoFounder App
was hunted by
Rohit Kashyap
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Startup Books
. Made by
Prateek Anand
and
Rohit Kashyap
. Featured on January 21st, 2023.
CoFounder App
is not rated yet. This is CoFounder App's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
0
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#259
