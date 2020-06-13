Discussion
Cory Westerfield
Maker
Hey everyone! We're happy to share our new product, Coffee Kick, a seven-day coffee experience in your kitchen. With so many coffee options out there, we believe it's essential to give coffee lovers access to a wonderful group of coffee without being too overwhelming. The Coffee Kick experience is designed with the coffee enthusiast and newcomer in mind. Each Coffee Kick experience comes with seven individually wrapped pouches that contain a different local coffee from a unique roaster in Denver, Colorado. We like to think of our experience as coffee tourism in your kitchen. Here's how a Coffee Kick experience works in three simple steps: 1. Open your Coffee Kick experience, take out the insert info card, and read what coffees are in your particular experience. Brewing directions are included 🎉 2. Start with any of the seven coffees and pick the best coffee that sounds best for you. Open the pouch, grind the beans, and insert into the coffee maker of your choice. 3. Brew, enjoy and take note of which ones you liked the most. That's it! After you find something you like or love, you can scan the QR code in the box or head back to coffeekick.co to checkout and purchase larger bags of your favorite coffees. We'll send those directly to your door too. 😃 Please let us know if you have any other questions. We'll have happy to answer them!
