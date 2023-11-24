Products
Coffee Companion
A free native macOS companion app for Buy Me a Coffee
This is a free native macOS companion app for Buy Me a Coffee service. Get a notification on your desktop (with celebratory emoji-confetti!) whenever you receive a donation. Minimal and efficient and lives in your menubar.
Launched in
Mac
Menu Bar Apps
by
About this launch
A free native macOS companion app for Buy Me a Coffee
0
reviews
5
followers
Coffee Companion by
Coffee Companion
was hunted by
Stefan Pettersson
in
Mac
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Stefan Pettersson
. Featured on November 25th, 2023.
Coffee Companion
is not rated yet. This is Coffee Companion's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
