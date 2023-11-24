Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Coffee Companion
Coffee Companion

Coffee Companion

A free native macOS companion app for Buy Me a Coffee

Free
Embed
This is a free native macOS companion app for Buy Me a Coffee service. Get a notification on your desktop (with celebratory emoji-confetti!) whenever you receive a donation. Minimal and efficient and lives in your menubar.
Launched in
Mac
Menu Bar Apps
 by
Coffee Companion
About this launch
Coffee Companion
Coffee CompanionA free native macOS companion app for Buy Me a Coffee
0
reviews
5
followers
Coffee Companion by
Coffee Companion
was hunted by
Stefan Pettersson
in Mac, Menu Bar Apps. Made by
Stefan Pettersson
. Featured on November 25th, 2023.
Coffee Companion
is not rated yet. This is Coffee Companion's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-