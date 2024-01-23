Products
This is the latest launch from Coefficient.io
See Coefficient.io’s 3 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Coefficient for Excel

Coefficient for Excel

Sync live data into Excel from SaaS systems & DBs in seconds

Free Options
Embed
With over 300,000 installs of Coefficient for Google Sheets and a consistent 5-star rating across the board, we’re excited to announce that Coefficient is now available for Excel.
Launched in
Productivity
Analytics
Spreadsheets
 by
Coefficient.io
About this launch
Coefficient.ioSync Google Sheets with your SaaS systems & DBs in seconds
13reviews
303
followers
Coefficient for Excel by
Coefficient.io
was hunted by
Hamza Afzal Butt
in Productivity, Analytics, Spreadsheets. Made by
Kurt Heinrich
,
Tommy Tsai
,
Navneet Loiwal
,
Hannah Recker
and
Frank J. Ferris
. Featured on February 7th, 2024.
Coefficient.io
is rated 4.8/5 by 13 users. It first launched on November 17th, 2021.
Upvotes
135
Vote chart
Comments
21
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-